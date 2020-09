Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed on Thursday "populist politicians" who said "the disease is not a disease," for the rise in infections.

Netanyahu specifically slams Yesh Atid chief and opposition leader Yair Lapid, accusing him of “endangering the lives of Israeli citizens.”

