Almost 800,000 Israelis have been vaccinated

As Israel's coronavirus vaccination campaign entered day 12, the Health Ministry reported Thursday that so far almost 800,000 Israelis have been inoculated.

Keeping with a pace of 150,000 injections a day, the ministry reported that about 30% of the country's over 60 population has received the first of the needed two doses.

Israel still leads the world in vaccinations per population, with 7.74% of its population vaccinated.

"Within 11 days of Operation Latet Katef (Give Shoulder) we vaccinated almost 800,000 civilians," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Twitter.

"Thank you to the medical staff for the hard and important work, always provided with a smile! Thanks to the medical staff and the rapid deployment of no less than 257 vaccination stations, Israel has already vaccinated more than 150,000 people a day," he added.

On Wednesday, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash warned that Israel may face a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines if local authorities ignore Health Ministry regulations and administer the inoculation to those not considered eligible for the first tranche.

Ash told Ynet that there may be a need to slow the pace of vaccinations if additional doses do not arrive in the country in an expedited manner.

With reports that municipalities were planning to administer vaccines to local residents in violation of government rules, Ash said there could be chaos and confusion and a shortage of doses for the more vulnerable members of the population.

Tel Aviv municipality has said it would begin vaccinating teachers this week, ahead of tentative plans for them to be added to the priority list from next week.

"We must act responsibly," Ash said. "I agree that it is a good idea to vaccinate teachers and school staff and we are preparing an inoculation schedule for them. But the more vulnerable in the population – the elderly and those with underlying conditions, must come first."



