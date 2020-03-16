Knesset wants you to choose name of new guard puppy

The Knesset Guard has a new furry member of staff and it wants Israelis to help them find a suitable name for latest recruit to its canine unit.
The latest member is a puppy that recently joined the ranks of the elite unit, which protects the lives of MKs from bomb threats and other potential attacks.
In the past it was up to Superintendent Bashari to name the unit’s dogs, but this time that privilege was graciously given to the readers of Ynet.
The possible names to choose from are Lychee, Zara, Mika or Elsa.
The Knesset Guard wishes to remind the public that one of the Guard’s four dogs is named Anna, providing a subtle hint as to what their preferred name for the new puppy would be.
The puppy was recruited following a retirement of one of the Guard’s oldest serving dogs last July. The unit's commander, Superintendent Yair Bashari, began looking for a suitable replacement almost six months ago until the right puppy was found to fill the big furry paws left behind.
The Labrador puppy was born two months ago in Manof Youth Village, near the city of Acre, and was marked right away as a possible candidate for the canine unite due to her magnificent lineage.
The puppy’s father, Marcel from Finland, has won many prestigious dog competitions, while the mother, Beata from Poland, has also birthed a puppy that has already won five championships around the world.
“When I saw the puppy, we had in instant connection,” said Bashari, “I immediately recognized qualities in her that make up the best of the Knesset Guard’s canine unit,” he added.
“I have no doubt the puppy is the right choice,” said Sergeant-at Arms Brig.Gen. Yossi Griff.
“Just like our dogs have the best sense of smell one could ask for, Superintendent Bashari is the best when it comes to finding the right dogs to protect the Knesset and its elected officials.”