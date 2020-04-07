UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the government's response to the outbreak.
The upheaval of Johnson's personal battle with the virus has shaken the government just as the United Kingdom, now in its third week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the most deadly phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 6,000 people in the country.
"He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance," Johnson's spokesman told reporters."The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits," the spokesman said. "He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support."