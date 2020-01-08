Nahariya besieged by floods after violent cloudburst

The Nahariya Municipality has instructed its residents on Wednesday to not leave their homes after major floods broke out across the northern city due to unusually high amounts of rainfall.

Rescue crews rescued three people who became trapped after their vehicle overturned by floodwater. A fourth passenger, a 32-year-old man who was also in the vehicle, is reported to be missing and rescue teams are searching for him.

Floods in Nahariya ( Photo: Ahiya Raved )

Firefighters also safely rescued 15 children and several staff members from a pre-school that was flooded in the Sprinzak neighborhood.

The railroad in the Haifa Center HaShmona railway station area was flooded after a 50-millimeter (2 inches) cloudburst hit Haifa in less than two hours Wednesday morning.

Floods in Nahariya ( Photo: Ahiya Raved )

Police, in cooperation with local authorities, have closed several roads and sites in the Haifa metropolitan area and rescued several civilians whose vehicles were stuck in the flood.

The Fire Service said that in the event of flooding, people should avoid subterranean parking lots and refrain from using elevators below ground level.

Last weekend, 25-year-old couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned when after becoming trapped in an elevator in their Tel Aviv building's underground parking lot, as it filled with floodwater.

Floods in Nahariya ( Photo: Ahiya Raved )

The Sea of Galilee's water level rose by a centimeter (0.5 inches) overnight, measuring 211.33 meters below sea level, The Government Water and Sewage Authority reported on Wednesday.

The waterline has risen by a total of 57 cm (22.5 inches) since the beginning of Israel's rainy season.

The Sea of Galilee is still 2.53 meters (8'3 feet) short of reaching its full capacity.

Israel Railways staff draining floodwater off train rails ( Photo: Israel Railways )

Snow began to fall on the northern Golan Heights Wednesday morning leading to schools in the region closing down.

Mount Hermon Ski Resort reported that ten centimeters (3.9 inches) of snow had piled up on the mountain's lower levels overnight.

Rescue services advise people to avoid open spaces and stay away from antennas and trees in the event of a lightning storm.

Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Dedi Simchi has instructed all districts to prepare for various scenarios, with a focus on a quick response.

He ordered operational reinforcements at fire stations throughout the country and placed volunteer units on full alert.

The Electric Corp. also announced it is on high alert and has halted disconnections for people who have not paid their bills.