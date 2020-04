The rate of unemployment in Israel reached 25.1% on Monday as the country's economy continued to be battered by coronavirus.

On Monday, 3,538 new jobseekers registered with the Employment Service, a drastic decline compared to the 13,278 who registered on Sunday.

