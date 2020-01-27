Palestinian Authority urges Arab envoys to turn down invite to Trump’s unveiling of peace plan

The Palestinian Authority is urging Arab ambassadors in the U.S. not to attend American President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the administration’s peace plan on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority is urging Arab ambassadors in the U.S. not to attend American President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the administration’s peace plan on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority is urging Arab ambassadors in the U.S. not to attend American President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the administration’s peace plan on Tuesday.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said envoys have been invited to the event.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said envoys have been invited to the event.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said envoys have been invited to the event.