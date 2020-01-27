Palestinian Authority urges Arab envoys to turn down invite to Trump’s unveiling of peace plan

The Palestinian Authority is urging Arab ambassadors in the U.S. not to attend American President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the administration’s peace plan on Tuesday.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa said envoys have been invited to the event.
But Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina called on them to refuse, saying the Palestinians consider it “a conspiracy aimed at undermining the rights of the Palestinian people and thwarting the establishment of the State of Palestine.”
