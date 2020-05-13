99-year-old Israeli Holocaust survivor recovers from coronavirus

A 99-year-old Israeli Holocaust survivor has made an amazing recovery from coronavirus and was discharged from hospital, a month after being diagnosed.

Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where the woman was hospitalized, confirmed the news on Monday. "Thank you to everyone, I just want to get home," she told the medical staff after being cleared of the virus.

99-year-old Sara Itzinger with her grandson ( Photo: Courtesy of family )

The woman, named as Sara Itzinger, and her husband Hershel, both were diagnosedCOVID-19 nearly a month ago during a series of tests at their nursing home in Jerusalem.

The husband's condition rapidly deteriorated and he passed away a few days later at the age of 96.

His wife, however, has recovered despite suffering from a number of underlying health conditions.

Sara's grandchildren ( צילום: באדיבות המשפחה )

Itzinger is a Holocaust survivor who moved to the United States after World War II, where she met her husband. The pair had one daughter and 13 grandchildren, who all moved to Israel.

The pair immigrated to Israel from the U.S. about a year ago. They resided in Maon Horim assisted living facility in the capital.

One of their grandsons, Nitzan Hefetz, is the head of MDA's coronavirus testing team in the Jerusalem area. He personally took the pair to the emergency room and conducted COVID-19 tests.