Dir-Gen of Shaare Zedek Medical Center: 'The internal wards are full , we have no staff'

During a meeting of the State Audit Committee, the Director General of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center Prof. Ofer Merin emphasized the struggle of the Israeli health system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The internal wards are full , we have no staff. Yesterday we canceled surgeries and sent patients home because intensive care is full," said Prof. Merin. "There is no money to pay workers' salaries , not because we are mismanaged, but because the government transfers budget only to its hospitals, independent hospitals cannot survive this way."