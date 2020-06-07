Palestinian terrorist admits to raping, fatally stabbing Israeli teen

A Palestinian terrorist on Sunday confessed to fatally stabbing an Israeli teenager in February 2019.
Twenty-nine-year-old Hebron resident, Arafat Irfayia, admitted to sexually assaulting and stabbing 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in the woods of Ein Yael, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
Irfayia's defense attorney said at the start of the hearing that his client was unwilling to cooperate with him until he was allowed a phone call with his mother. The court granted the request - and immediately after speaking to his mother, the defendant admitted to the murder of Ansbacher.