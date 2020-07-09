Palestinian sources: Israel passed Hamas new outline prisoner swap

Israel has passed to Hamas a new outline for a prisoner swap, Palestinian sources familiar with the issue have confirmed to Ynet.

The outline was passed to the terror group via a third party mediator, the sources said.

According to Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, the outline does not meet the conditions previously demanded by Hamas that would lead to the start of negotiations on the issue.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, is holding the bodies of two IDF soldiers who fell in the 2014 war and two captive Israelis who entered the coastal enclave of their own volition.