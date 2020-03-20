Gov't approves emergency regulations limiting staff at workplace

The government approved on Friday a set of emergency regulations limiting the number of workers allowed at the workplace simultaneously, this is part of the effort to stave off the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the regulations, the public sector will switch to an emergency footing starting Friday that will see it reduce its workforce to 30% deemed essential for it to function properly. Exceptions will be made in the fields of security, welfare, and medicine.
Private businesses will have to limit their staff to 30% of their regular work capacity or 10 employees (the highest of the two).