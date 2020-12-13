Pence to visit Israel before presidential transition

Outgoing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Israel one week before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.
U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien is due to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The two men will discuss U.S. sanctions on Iran and the possibility of more countries announcing their willingness to normalize ties with Israel.
Sources in Jerusalem estimate at least two more countries will be added to the list of countries that have already done so, before outgoing President Trump leaves the White House.
Oman was reported next to make the move.