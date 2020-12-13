Pence to visit Israel before presidential transition

Outgoing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Israel one week before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien is due to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two men will discuss U.S. sanctions on Iran and the possibility of more countries announcing their willingness to normalize ties with Israel.

