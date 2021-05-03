Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village after shooting

Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the West Bank overnight, setting brush fires and hurling stones, Palestinian officials and an Israeli rights group said Monday.

It appeared to be a revenge attack after three Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a nearby traffic junction on Sunday.

