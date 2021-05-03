Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village after shooting

Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the West Bank overnight, setting brush fires and hurling stones, Palestinian officials and an Israeli rights group said Monday.
It appeared to be a revenge attack after three Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a nearby traffic junction on Sunday.
The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said dozens of settlers attacked the village of Jaloud. It circulated videos showing the fires, with people shouting in the background. Israeli security forces arrested 11 Palestinians and four people were wounded by rubber bullets, B'Tselem said.