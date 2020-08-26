Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Laura rapidly gained strength on Wednesday, forecast to become a ''catastrophic'' Category 4 hurricane before striking Texas and Louisiana. Officials implored coastal residents to flee before it's too late.

