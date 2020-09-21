Bahrain king says accord with Israel not directed against any country

Bahrain's move to establish ties with Israel was not directed against any entity or power but aimed to bring about a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.

