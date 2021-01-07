Ethiopian army official confirms Eritrean troops in Tigray

A senior Ethiopian military official has confirmed the presence of security forces from neighboring Eritrea in the deadly conflict in his country's northern Tigray region, contradicting the Ethiopian government's denials.

