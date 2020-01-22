Israeli electric company ends power cuts to West Bank after Palestinians pay debt

Israel's state-owned electric company said on Wednesday it was ending power cuts to the West Bank after the Palestinians' main power distributor paid off a chunk of debt.
Palestinians in the West Bank rely on IEC for over 95 percent of their electricity supply. The cuts led to power outages in the cities of Ramallah and Bethlehem, affecting an estimated 130,000 people, according to JDECO.
IEC Chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal said the company was stopping the cuts after "JDECO transferred 740 million shekels ($214.21 million) of debt accumulated by the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2016".
First published: 10:50 , 01.22.20