German FM: Lebanon needs 'reboot' to regain trust

Lebanon needs a "strong reboot" and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with its citizens, Germany's foreign minister said ahead of his trip Wednesday to Beirut, following last week's massive explosion at the city's port that killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands.

