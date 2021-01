The Health Ministry Sunday evening reported that 3,430 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed on Friday.

The Health Ministry Sunday evening reported that 3,430 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed on Friday.

The Health Ministry Sunday evening reported that 3,430 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed on Friday.

With some 47,000 tests conducted Friday, the contagion rate stands at 7.3%.

With some 47,000 tests conducted Friday, the contagion rate stands at 7.3%.

With some 47,000 tests conducted Friday, the contagion rate stands at 7.3%.