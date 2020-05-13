Israel records 4 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, only 13 new cases

Israel recorded four new coronavirus-related death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 262, the Health Ministry said Wednesday morning. The number of confirmed cases, however, has risen by only four, with the total of 16,539.

Of the latest figures, 61 people are in serious condition, with 51 patients needing ventilator support, a drop of 7% over the past 24 hours.

At least 46 COVID-19 patients are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

Medical staff at the coronavirus ward in Ichilov Hospital ( Photo: Ichilov Hospital )

The Health Ministry said there are 4,104 people currently infected with the pathogen, while 12,173 patients have recovered from the disease.

Over the past 24 hours, medical officials conducted 7,183 coronavirus tests.

Jerusalem still has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 3,658 confirmed infections, followed by the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak with 2,912.

The city of Tel Aviv has so far recorded 556 coronavirus cases.

Haredi Jews in Jerusalem celebrate Lag BaOmer ( Photo: Reuters )

The ultra-Orthodox city of Beit Shemesh and the Haredi settlement of Modi'in-Illit have recorded 520 and 413 cases, respectively.

Accoeding to the latest data, over 280 members of the medical staff are currently in self-isolation after being exposed to the pathogen, including 38 doctors and 120 nurses.