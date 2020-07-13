EU preparing measures against China over Hong Kong

The European Union (EU) is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijing's new security law on Hong Kong, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday, but envoys stressed the likely steps will not amount to economic sanctions.
Diplomats said there was broad support among EU member states for some action but tough measures were not being discussed in detail because of resistance from China's closest trade partners in Europe, such as Hungary and Greece.
Like much of the West, the EU has denounced the decision by China's parliament to pass national security legislation for the ex-British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.