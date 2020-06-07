Channels
Report: 12 dead in alleged Israeli strike on Iranian targets in Syria

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the attack targeted Iran-backed militias near the city of Deir ez-Zur and the victims are militiamen from Iraq and Afghanistan, who 3 days ago received a fresh supply of arms and ammunition

Daniel Salami |
Published: 06.07.20 , 08:28
At least 12 people have been killed in an alleged Israeli air strike on Iranian targets in eastern Syria, a war-monitoring group reported Sunday.
    • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack, which allegedly targeted pro-Iranian militias, took place on a night between Saturday and Sunday and was carried out near the city of Deir ez-Zur.
    The watchdog said the victims are Iran-backed militiamen from Iraq and Afghanistan and several arms depots were destroyed in the attack.
    Recent reports indicated the militias received a fresh supply of arms and ammunition three days ago.
    A week ago, an "unknown aircraft" also reported to have struck targets belonging to pro-Iranian targets, in Al Bukamal in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq, killing at least five militiamen.
    According to some reports, during the attack a fighter jet struck military vehicles, belonging to Iran-backed militias, carrying heavy machine guns.
    Surprisingly, however, Syrian did not put the blame for that attack on Israel, like it usually does following similar incidents.

