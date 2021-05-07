U.S. says 'critical' to de-escalate Jerusalem tensions

The United States called Friday for de-escalation in East Jerusalem and warned against carrying out a threatened eviction of Palestinian families that has sent tensions soaring.
"We're deeply concerned about the heightened tensions in Jerusalem," said deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter.
She said it was "critical" to "de-escalate tensions" and avoid any unilateral steps that could worsen the situation — such as "evictions, settlement activity and demolition."
Porter said the State Department was concerned in particular about the "potential eviction of Palestinian families in Silwan neighborhood and Sheikh Jarrah," two areas of East Jerusalem where tensions have been running high.