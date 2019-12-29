Yemen's Houthis list 6 strike targets in Saudi Arabia, 3 in UAE

The Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday six "sensitive" places in Saudi Arabia and three in the United Arab Emirates are on a list of military targets, suggesting the group remains prepared to fight on despite informal talks about a truce in Yemen's war.

The priority targets were said to be "vital and sensitive" locations, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said without giving more details, during a round-up of the group's activities during 2019 and outlook for 2020.

