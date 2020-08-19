Liberman calls on Netanyahu to retire

Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested the Likud chairman should go on retirement.
"Netanyahu likes to play pretend. He pretended Israel was going to extend its sovereignty [over West Bank lands], he pretended to care about the coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis, and he pretended to oppose elections," Liberman said.
"The truth is he's dragging us to an election so he can escape trial. Netanyahu, thank you for all that you have done but it is time for you to retire. I heard there are good deals in Dubai."