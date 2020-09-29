U.S. Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.