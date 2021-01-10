Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia say talks on disputed dam deadlocked

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed to achieve a breakthrough in the African Union-led talks to revolve their yearslong dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the three countries announced on Sunday.

