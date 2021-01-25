Public health head says UK variant responsible for rise in serious cases

Head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry, Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price said Monday although the number of new daily coronavirus diagnoses continues to decline, the tally of serious cases keeps increasing.
"We are in a problematic situation, the numbers are starting to go down but we are [the health system] still very busy," she said at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.
She blamed the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant for the increase in serious cases. "We are seeing a very rapid spread, at least 50% of the positive tests are the UK variant."