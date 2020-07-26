Netanayhu: Lebanon and Syria responsible for any attack originating within their border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Lebanon and Syria would be held responsible for any attacks on Israel originating from within their border.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israel would not allow any Iranian entrenchment close to its borders.

Netanyahu was referring in his statements to threats made by the Hezbollah terror organization to retaliate for the death of one of its fighters during a raid on Damascus last week.

"I am consulting with the Defense Minister and the Chief of staff on the military's preparedness to respond to any threat," the prime minister said.



