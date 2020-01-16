PM pledges NIS 30 million for flood-devastated Nahariya

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged NIS 30 million to rehabilitate the northern city of Nahariya, which suffered massive damage in the recent floods, his office says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged NIS 30 million to rehabilitate the northern city of Nahariya, which suffered massive damage in the recent floods, his office says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged NIS 30 million to rehabilitate the northern city of Nahariya, which suffered massive damage in the recent floods, his office says.

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Nahariya earlier this week, he instructed his acting CEO Ronen Peretz to prepare a government plan to rehabilitate the flood damage in Nahariya," his office said.

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Nahariya earlier this week, he instructed his acting CEO Ronen Peretz to prepare a government plan to rehabilitate the flood damage in Nahariya," his office said.

"Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Nahariya earlier this week, he instructed his acting CEO Ronen Peretz to prepare a government plan to rehabilitate the flood damage in Nahariya," his office said.