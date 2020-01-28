Thousands of Palestinian protesters in Gaza City demonstrate against Trump peace plan

Thousands of Palestinians protest on Tuesday in Gaza city ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Program release, which is expected later that day.

Protesters are burning images of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, as well as waving signs that read "Palestine not for sale."

