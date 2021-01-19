Five rescued from floods as winter makes Israeli comeback

Five people were rescued from flooding in northern Israel on Tuesday as the wintry weather returned across the country in the form of rain and snow.

The five, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from two separate vehicles by firefighters at a gas station in the city of Nesher near Haifa. No one was hurt in the incident.

The flooding occurred in an area of Nesher that floods almost every year, but the situation has worsened in recent years due to the local roadworks.

The fire service said that firefighters would remain at the scene in case additional rescues were necessary.

A tree is blown down by the wind in the central city of Rishon Lezion

