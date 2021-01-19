Channels
הצפה בנשר
Five rescued from floods as winter makes Israeli comeback

Firefighters extract the stranded, including a pregnant woman, at a gas station in Nesher; flood warnings issued for Western Galilee; heavy snow fall reported at the Hermon site on Golan Heights as temperatures drop to -1°C

Ahiya Raved, Danny Roup |
Published: 01.19.21 , 14:56
Five people were rescued from flooding in northern Israel on Tuesday as the wintry weather returned across the country in the form of rain and snow.
  •

    • The five, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from two separate vehicles by firefighters at a gas station in the city of Nesher near Haifa. No one was hurt in the incident.
    הצפה בנשרהצפה בנשר
    Flooding at a gas station in Nesher
    (Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
    The flooding occurred in an area of Nesher that floods almost every year, but the situation has worsened in recent years due to the local roadworks.
    The fire service said that firefighters would remain at the scene in case additional rescues were necessary.
    The local police urged drivers to follow the latest advice and plan their routes accordingly.
    עץ קרס בראשון לציון עץ קרס בראשון לציון
    A tree is blown down by the wind in the central city of Rishon Lezion
    (Photo: Gal Guetta)
    Heavy snow had also been falling since the morning hours at the Hermon site on the Golan Heights. The site said that about 20cm of snow had accumulated on its lower level, where temperatures plunged to -1°C, and about 40 cm on the upper level.
    Flooding was also reported Tuesday morning on the road between Kibbutz Sasa and Matat near the Lebanese border.
    Police closed the road as water covered it and and diverted the drivers to alternative routes.
    נשרנשר
    Cars trapped in floods in the northern city of Nesher
    (Photo: United Hatzalah, Carmel region)
    The Western Galilee Drainage and Streams Authority issued flood warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday, including areas under Palestinian Authority control.
    Rain also resumed across the center of the country Tuesday as temperatures dropped there too and strong winds were felt.

