PM's financial advisor advises additional regulations, 'destitute were least affected by the crisis'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economical advisor and head of the National Economic Council Prof. Avi Simhon, referred to the impact of the coronavirus on Israel's economy during a Ynet interview, during which he claimed that "the destitute were least affected by the crisis."
Simhon added that "we have no choice - we need more restrictions on the economy." Simhon said the cabinet would discuss the possibility of tightening the closure. He argued that "if we keep the economy working, the number of patients will go up and we will have to close the economy on less favorable terms."
He also referred to the deficit and called it "monstrous", adding that "It is a deficit the likes of which we have not seen since the 1980s, but we will deal with it."