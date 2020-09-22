PM's financial advisor advises additional regulations, 'destitute were least affected by the crisis'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economical advisor and head of the National Economic Council Prof. Avi Simhon, referred to the impact of the coronavirus on Israel's economy during a Ynet interview, during which he claimed that "the destitute were least affected by the crisis."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economical advisor and head of the National Economic Council Prof. Avi Simhon, referred to the impact of the coronavirus on Israel's economy during a Ynet interview, during which he claimed that "the destitute were least affected by the crisis."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economical advisor and head of the National Economic Council Prof. Avi Simhon, referred to the impact of the coronavirus on Israel's economy during a Ynet interview, during which he claimed that "the destitute were least affected by the crisis."