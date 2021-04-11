Health Ministry: 86 new virus cases Saturday

Israel saw just 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry says, yielding a positivity rate of 0.8%.
The country has seen its infection rates plummet with the rollout of its mass vaccination drive and currently has 3,890 active cases, including 263 people in serious condition.
A member of the government's advisory team on the pandemic, Prof. Eran Segal, told Ynet on Sunday that Israel has reached a form of herd immunity with almost 5 million adults having had both doses of the vaccine.