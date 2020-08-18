IDF strikes Gaza after 20 fires caused by incendiary devices from Strip

Israeli aircraft bombed Hamas underground targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday in response to the continued launching of incendiary devices from the Strip towards Israeli communities.

Attacks by Israel on Hamas targets have been carried out every night in the past week.

תקיפת צה"ל ברצועת עזה ( צילום: AFP )

There were 20 fires reported along the border with Gaza during the day, caused by the devices attached to balloons. One such device caused a fire to break out in a Sderot kindergarten. There were no injuries reported.

A kindergarten in Sderot damaged by fire caused by incendiary device launched in Gaza

A delegation of officials from Egyptian Intelligence arrived in Gaza for meetings with Hamas leader including Yahya Sinwar. The Gaza rulers presented the Egyptians with a list of demands from Israel and others, including expediting major energy infrastructure projects.

Hamas also demanded Israel clear Gazan imports and exports of goods, increase of work permits for Gaza residents to include 100,000 people, greenlighting UN projects to bolster employment, extend fishing zones to 20 nautical miles and reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing.

IDF troops deployed to the Israel Gaza border area ( Photo: AFP )

The Gaza rulers have also relayed a demand to increase Qatari aid to the population of the besieged enclave to include 200,000 families in need.