Dutch health authorities reported that 148 more of its citizens have died of coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 2,396.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,213 to 21,762, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

