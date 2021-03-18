'High Court ban on travel limits makes Israel vulnerable to new virus mutations'

The ruling of Israel's highest court to ban travel limits makes the country vulnerable to new coronavirus variants entering Israeli borders, a senior health official said Thursday.

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled the cap of 3,000 daily travelers who are allowed to enter the country is unconstitutional, drawing criticism from government and health official, who claimed the decision might lead to another COVID-19 wave.

2 צפייה בגלריה Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi ( Photo: GPO )

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi told a press briefing he "respects" the High Court's ruling, but added the decision carries certain risks. "We believe that this decision poses a danger to new variants entering the country. We will do our best to examine [the ruling] and act to reduce the infection."

The professor said one of the reasons why Israel decided to put an entry cap is due to Israelis' lack of discipline, with 60% of returning travelers violating the self-isolation order.

"There are new variants around the world, and it worries us. There are countries in the world that have also banned the public [from leaving and entering] due to fear of new variants.

2 צפייה בגלריה Israelis arriving at Ben Gurion Airport amid pandemic ( Photo: Nadav Abbas )

Nevertheless, he said was optimistic about the current virus trends in the country, saying he doesn't believe the fourth lockdown will happen.

"I do not currently see the need to talk about a fourth lockdown. If we continue to behave properly - reduce infection rate and get vaccinated - I very much hope and believe that we will not have to reach a point of a fourth closure."