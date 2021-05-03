Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces he will step aside and allow Bennett to head government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he will step aside and allow Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to head a right-wing government for the first year of its tenure.
Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page that a right-wing government must not be foiled because of personal squabbles.
Bennett's participation is not sufficient to give the right-wing the majority needed to form a government and the support of the Islamist Ra'am party will still be needed but far-right Religious Zionist party leader Bezal'el Smotrich insists he will not join a government reliant on such support.
Smotrich was under constant and extreme pressure from Netanyahu's Likud and rabbis to reverse his stance.