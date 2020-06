For the first time since the end of April, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients within the IDF has surpassed the 100 mark and now stands at 113 positive cases

For the first time since the end of April, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients within the IDF has surpassed the 100 mark and now stands at 113 positive cases

For the first time since the end of April, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients within the IDF has surpassed the 100 mark and now stands at 113 positive cases