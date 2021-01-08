U.S. President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" to his successor.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" to his successor.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" to his successor.