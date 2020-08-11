Israel threatens harsh response after Gaza incendiary balloons light up south

Israel has launched a warning to terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after over 60 wildfires broke out in areas near the Hamas-ruled territory due to balloon-borne explosives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza Strip will pay a heavy toll if terrorists continue to fly incendiary balloons into Israeli soil.

Wildfire near Kibutz Kisufim caused by an arson balloon from the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Avi Rokach )

"The balloon terror will carry a heavy price. We will not put up with it. We will act and the toll will be high," said Netanyahu. "I want to make it clear to all of Iran's proxies, including Gaza. We did it before, and they better not forget it because we will do it again."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel halted the transfer of goods to the coastal enclave through a major border crossing as a result of the ongoing tensions and cautioned Hamas that Israel will act harshly if these acts of aggression against it carry on.

"Hamas allows arson balloons and explosive balloons to be flown into the State of Israel and we are not ready to accept it," said Gantz. "We closed the Kerem Shalom Crossing as a result. They would do well to stop disturbing the security and peace in Israel. If that does not happen, we will respond."

Most fires broke out near border towns in the Eshkol Regional Council. Firefighting teams extinguished the fires alongside IDF forces and locals.

IDF soldiers fighting fires caused by Gaza arson balloons near Kibbutz Be'eri ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

Nearly 500 acres of forests and agricultural lands have burned since Gaza terror faction renewed the launch of incendiary balloons last Wednesday. There were no casualties reported.

"We're working around the clock and run around from one fire to another, and we are not always able to keep up," said Hagai Avni - a local firefighter.