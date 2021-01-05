South African variant unlikely to fully negate COVID vaccines, scientist says

The variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa is unlikely to completely negate the immunizing effects of vaccines, a researcher studying it told Reuters.

British scientists expressed concern on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines may not be able to protect against the variant identified by South Africa n genomics scientists and which has spread internationally.

