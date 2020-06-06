Thousands in Australia defy bans at Black Lives Matters protests

Thousands of Australians gathered in protests on Saturday embracing the cause of U.S. protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody, defying bans and police warnings that fines will be issued for breaching social-distancing rules.

More than 5,000 people wearing masks and holding "Black Lives Matter" placards protested peacefully in Brisbane, with heavy police presence, according to ABC News.

