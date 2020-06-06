Thousands in Australia defy bans at Black Lives Matters protests

Thousands of Australians gathered in protests on Saturday embracing the cause of U.S. protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody, defying bans and police warnings that fines will be issued for breaching social-distancing rules.
More than 5,000 people wearing masks and holding "Black Lives Matter" placards protested peacefully in Brisbane, with heavy police presence, according to ABC News.
Inspired by the death of George Floyd - who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes - rallies were also set to take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.