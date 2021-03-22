IDF to close West Bank, Gaza crossings on Elections Day

The IDF announced Monday that all crossings between Israel and the Palestinian territories will be shuttered during Election Day on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The closure will begin Monday at midnight, during which all crossings to the West Bank and Gaza Strip will be shut.

The IDF said that the closure will most likely be lifted on Tuesday midnight, pending approval from the defense establishment.

2 צפייה בגלריה Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya crossing between Ramallah and Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters )

The IDF said that entry permits may still be issued during the closure on a case-by-case basis, mainly for emergencies such as a need for urgent medical help.

The crossings in and out of the West Bank and Gaza Strip will also be closed for Passover, the military added.

2 צפייה בגלריה A polling booth in Israel for the March 23 elections ( Photo: EPA )

Israel's 6,578,084 eligible voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday for the fourth time in two years.

Israel Police said Sunday they will deploy some 20,000 officers across 13,000 polling stations throughout the country. The police will also deploy 15 special teams, including undercover officers, at hundreds of polling stations where unusual events have been recorded in the past.

The teams will be tasked with preventing "any attempts to harm the election’s integrity."

Some 3,500 police officers equipped with body cameras will also patrol areas around polling stations. Some will be equipped with tablets to enable them to verify the identity of voters.



