Israel sees over 1,000 daily virus cases for first time in weeks

Israel on Thursday morning posted 1,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of daily diagnoses in over a month.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Health Ministry reported that 1,069 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active patients to 9,422, also the highest the figure has been in awhile.

Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

Of that number, 1,224 patients live in Jerusalem, 416 in Nazareth, 341 in Haifa, 292 in Tel Aviv, 228 in Umm al-Fahm, 176 in Rahat, 172 in Bnei Brak, 134 in Holon, 133 in Araba, 133 in Be'er Sheva, 130 in Ramla, 129 in Petah Tikva, 127 in Taibeh, 123 in Kfar Qassem, 116 in Shefar'am, 115 in Rishon Lezion, 114 in Majdal Shams, 112 in Majdal Krum, 108 in Buqata, 107 in Iksal, 106 in Sakhnin and 105 in Ashdod.

Medical staff conducted 60,463 coronavirus tests on Wednesday, putting the contagion rate at 1.8%. That figure stood at 1.4% only two days ago.

At least 510 patients are being treated in hospitals, with the rest fighting the virus at home. At least 282 patients are in serious condition, of whom 122 are ventilated. Since the start of the outbreak in the country, 2,826 Israelis succumbed to the disease.

A mall in Petah Tikva, one of 15 set to reopen on Friday ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

In addition, the coronavirus cabinet voted to reopen 15 shopping centers and malls for one week starting Friday in what they say is a "pilot" program to test out how these centers would operate under strict health guidelines.