Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
36C
ישיבת ממשלה
Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Photo: Alex Gomberg
Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Gantz orders IDF to brace for possible partial West Bank annexation

During Blue & White faction meeting, Defense Minister voices approval of U.S. peace plan, stresses importance of maintaining ties with Israel's neighbors and regional states

i24NEWS |
Published: 06.01.20 , 19:06
Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF on Monday to brace for a possible annexation of West Bank areas.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • He said he instructed IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to prepare plans for this possibility and brief him on the range of scenarios that the situation could follow.
    ישיבת ממשלהישיבת ממשלה
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz
    (Photo: Alex Gomberg )
    Speaking at a Blue & White faction meeting, Gantz also said that both himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in touch with the Trump administration in the U.S. on bringing to life its Middle East peace plan.
    Under the plan, Israel will annex parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in exchange for the Palestinians founding a sovereign state on the remaining territory.
    בני גנץ ואביב כוכבי בסיור בעוטף עזהבני גנץ ואביב כוכבי בסיור בעוטף עזה
    IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
    (Photo: Defense Ministry )
    Gantz voiced his approval of the plan at Monday's meeting, saying that its vision was Israel's chance to set "permanent borders."
    At the same time, Gantz stressed the importance of maintaining ties with Israel's neighbors and regional states.
    “Striving for peace while maintaining security is foundational for every Israel citizen and for Blue & White in a concrete way,” he stated.
    הפגנות בשכםהפגנות בשכם
    Palestinians protesting against the U.S. peace plan in Nabulus
    During coalition talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Gantz was reportedly less than eager to embrace the annexation, preferring to conduct such moves in accord with the international community and the Palestinians.
    Under the coalition deal, however, a motion for annexation can be put to vote in as soon as July, although Gantz and his faction are not obliged to support it.
    Talkbacks for this article 0