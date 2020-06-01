Gantz orders IDF to brace for possible partial West Bank annexation

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF on Monday to brace for a possible annexation of West Bank areas.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





He said he instructed IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to prepare plans for this possibility and brief him on the range of scenarios that the situation could follow.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Alex Gomberg )

Speaking at a Blue & White faction meeting, Gantz also said that both himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are in touch with the Trump administration in the U.S. on bringing to life its Middle East peace plan.

Under the plan, Israel will annex parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in exchange for the Palestinians founding a sovereign state on the remaining territory.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Gantz voiced his approval of the plan at Monday's meeting, saying that its vision was Israel's chance to set "permanent borders."

At the same time, Gantz stressed the importance of maintaining ties with Israel's neighbors and regional states.

“Striving for peace while maintaining security is foundational for every Israel citizen and for Blue & White in a concrete way,” he stated.

Palestinians protesting against the U.S. peace plan in Nabulus

During coalition talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Gantz was reportedly less than eager to embrace the annexation, preferring to conduct such moves in accord with the international community and the Palestinians.