Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, his coffin borne on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry.
Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, carried on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.Charles and Princess Anne followed the coffin on foot, followed by their brothers Edward and Andrew.
Behind them were Charles's two sons William and Harry - evoking memories of the 1997 funeral of Diana when they walked as grieving boys behind their mother's coffin.