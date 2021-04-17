Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, his coffin borne on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry.

