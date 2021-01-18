Russian judge jails Kremlin foe Navalny for 30 days initially

A Russian judge on Monday ruled that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny should be held in custody for 30 days until Feb. 15, his spokeswoman said, a day after he was detained upon his arrival in Moscow.

