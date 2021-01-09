Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain.

